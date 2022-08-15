This Tik-Tok Famous Brand Now Has a Pore-Tightening Face Mask That Shoppers Are Already Calling the ‘Perfect Exfoliating’ Solution

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no question that TikTok is now the prime destination for any beauty recommendations. A trending mascara, glow serum, and a resurfacing mask are just a few famous products that are on our wish list. Chances are you’ve probably said, “TikTok made me buy” it a couple of times. Looking for another product to bring into your collection? Well, Clarins has already conquered TikTok thanks to their Lip Comfort Oil that’s still running low in stock since it went viral earlier this summer. So, who’s to say shoppers won’t be obsessed with their newest product too? The French beauty brand recently dropped the Beauty Flash Peel for the perfect at-home facial.

The 10-minute resurfacing peel brings back life into your skin for a rejuvenated look. It delivers brand new and extremely soft skin thanks to its key ingredients. The Beauty Flash Peel features glycolic acid (or referred to as AHA) that eliminates dead skin cells and salicylic acid (BHA) that cleanses and tightens pores as well as gently exfoliates.

Clarins Beauty Flash Peel

Image: Clarins. Courtesy of Clarins.

Many reviewers raved about how smooth and flattering their skin looked after only two weeks, with one saying, “I love it! Makes me feel so good when I wake up in the morning, and it makes my face so incredibly soft!”

Another reviewer added, “Omg, I just love a good skin peel. It feels so stinkin’ satisfying, and you just feel like the gunk is getting pulled out of your skin!”

This face exfoliator may be a bit pricey at $55 for a 1.7-ounce size. However, the spa-inspired treatment is a much better deal than a professional facial. It only takes one step to leave skin clearer and brighter, making it so worth the expense. “I loved this product. I had to skip my monthly facial and decided to try this product. It was the perfect exfoliating product,” said a reviewer. “My face felt like I had had a facial.”

Clarins’ Beauty Flash Peel can be used up to three times a week at night. It comes with a brush applicator to leave it on for five to ten minutes. Note that this Clarins product is a no-rise formula that you can follow with a serum or night cream. Make sure to use sun protection the following day as the AHA ingredient increases your skin’s sensitivity to the sun.

So, check out the Beauty Flash Peel from Clarins to renew your skin for a healthier-looking complexion.