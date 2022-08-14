This $9 Foot Cream With Over 69,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Cream’ for Cracked & Flaking Feet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we were teenagers, we just thought we had to do a simple face routine. The older we’ve gotten, the more we realize we need to care for every inch of our bodies. From moisturizing to shaving (if we want to!), conditioning to scrubbing, we have to treat ourselves like royalty.

Here’s the thing: we’re talking every inch, and that includes our feet. Our feet work so hard, and we need to treat them right! To do that, we need to hydrate them and heal them with a product thousands of Amazon shoppers adore for healing their feet!

The O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Foot Cream

is an effective relieving cream that was made for extremely cracked, peeling, dry feet. This cream has been deemed a fast-acting product that helps create your skin’s protective layer. Per the brand, all you have to do to apply it right before bedtime. You just have to apply it on your foot after exfoliating and bathing for the best results, and per the before and after pics we saw in the customer reviews — it seems to work.

With nearly 70,000 reviews on Amazon alone, this foot cream has become a staple in so many households. One shopper called it a “miracle cream,” saying, “My heels and the tops of my feet all feel and look moisturized. I don’t know how it works, but using it in combination with a certain egg-shaped product on my heels has resulted in 100% better looking and better feeling heels. I’m trying it on my elbows now that have thickened, dark skin on them. I bet it works there too!”

Another shopper added that it “works miracles,” saying, “Tried this and after one application, my feet felt so much better. After 3 nights, all of my dry heels was gone. A little goes a long way, so I still have my first jar, but I will purchase again.”

