This $15 Pain Relieving Eye Mask Has Been Dubbed a ‘Must Have for Migraine Sufferers’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s an aggravating migraine or never-ending insomnia, we want to sleep. We’ve tried so many tools, got the blackout curtains, and it still isn’t enough sometimes. That’s when we go online to find a solution.

Now, a migraine is “a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation,” which means they’re tight and painful as heck per Mayo Clinic. We’ve tried so much to relieve the pain, investing in different products Amazon shoppers swear by (with pretty good success!) But it’s never too late to add more migraine-fighting tools to our bag, especially when it’s only $15 on Amazon.

Courtesy of IMAK IMAK.

IMAK Mask $14.99 on Amazon.com

The IMAK Compression Pain Relief Mask

is a soothing, light-blocking eye mask that you can wear anytime, anywhere. Whether traveling or trying to fall asleep despite a painful migraine, this eye mask has helped thousands of Amazon shoppers. Now, this comfortable, pressured eye mask is designed to relieve users of migraines, tension headaches, and eyestrain, making it a must-have for so many people.

You can keep it out next to your or in the freezer, depending on what temperature you want on your eyes. With nearly 19,000 reviews at 4.5 stars, this has become a staple in so many people’s migraine boxes. One shopper called it a “must-have for migraine sufferers!” They added, “Fabulous little eye mask! As a migraine sufferer, I’m always looking for natural relief in any form. This eye mask is a plump-filled, comfy, super soft version of your typical sleep mask. Slightly weighted so it stays put when you place it on your face.”

Another shopper said, “This mask has been a godsend when I have a headache! This mask is so easy to maneuver around the head depending on where I am hurting, adding gentle pressure & stays in place (mostly)… I use my mask every day & going to be purchasing a second one!”