Recreate Kate Middleton’s Elegant Outfit From the Commonwealth Games With These Lookalikes That Are Thousands of Dollars Less

It’s been a few weeks, and we’re still in love with that Kate Middleton wore to her last outing at the Commonwealth Games (you remember, it was Princess Charlotte’s first solo outing!) Kate arrived at the event in an outfit with pieces she’s worn before, a classic Kate fashion move. She originally wore the blazer and trousers set five months earlier, the shoes in July 2022 at a polo match, and the jewelry years prior, per Kate Middleton Style. Seriously, we’re in love with this ensemble. See the pics below!

While we adore this outfit, we’re not crazy about the price tag. Luckily, you can recreate this outfit easily and at a fraction of the price, thanks to Amazon. See our favorite lookalike pieces from Amazon below!

VANELi Women’s Aliz Pudding Nappa/Black Slingback Shoes — $159.95

For the occasion, Kate originally rocked Camilla Elphick Alicia Slingback Flats In Taupe and Black, which retail for nearly $300 (and are unavailable until Oct!) So until that month comes, we’re adoring these lookalike slingback flats

that have the same design, cozy feel, but without the hefty price tag!

LookbookStore Womens Notched Jacket Suit — $46.95, originally $51.99

Kate also re-wore this stark white, $1,230 blazer from Alexander McQueen. But we found a gorgeous lookalike

that you can wear up or down for any occasion (and it’s less than $50 right now!)

KM Legend Genuine Leather Dress Belts — $16.86

While we don’t know the exact belt Kate rocked, we can assume it was just as pricey as the rest of her ensemble, but luckily we found this elegant white belt

for only $16!

Amazon Collection Sterling Round-Cut Halo Drop Leverback Earrings — $30.00

Kate also wore these stunning Mappin & Webb Empress White Gold Diamond Drop Earrings that retail for $2,122, but we found a similar pair that sparkle

just as much for only $30 on Amazon.

