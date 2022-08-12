BaubleBar’s Newest Launch at HSN Is a Disney Lover’s Dream —& Everything Is Under $70

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love jewelry, especially when it’s a celebrity-loved brand packed with sparkle. One we can’t stop talking about? BaubleBar. The fun and accessible brand has some of the best stacking rings, bracelets, and necklaces fit for any occasion. Now, we’ve got even more of a reason to keep the online jewelry retailer at the top of our lists. This week, BaubleBar released a Disney-inspired collection with HSN, and everything is under $70.

BaubleBar is known for its whimsical designs that sparkle and captive no matter your style. Now, teamed up with Disney, the two beloved brands have created a collection already loved by shoppers. Each piece is carefully crafted and features different Disney characters. The newest release is going fast, so hurry to grab something for yourself!

BaubleBar Disney Mickey Mouse Multi-Color Stone Tennis Bracelet

BaubleBar

Shoppers already love this collection, and this bracelet is a must-have. One said, “I love this brand! I have purchased many items over the years and have always been impressed with their quality and prices. This sweet bracelet is no exception. It is dainty, but durable, cute, but not juvenile. I am an adult, and I purchased it for myself, but it would be equally cute for a child or young person. Such a great collection!”

Mickey Mouse Multi-Color Stone Tennis Bracelet $48.00

BaubleBar Disney Daisy Duck Multi-Color Stone Stud Earrings

Baublebar

This cute pair of earrings has tons of sparkle and glam. The earrings have a gold tone and a bullet-disc back that keeps the pair secured.

Daisy Duck Multi-Color Stone Stud Earrings $48.00

BaubleBar Disney Holiday Traditions Earrings Set

BaubleBar

Even though it’s hard to think about the holiday season when temperatures are scorching outside, the anticipated holiday will be here before we know it. Get ready with this holiday-inspired three-pack of earrings that feature classic Mickey ears.

Holiday Traditions Earrings Set $62.00

BaubleBar Disney Mickey Mouse Multi-Color Ombré Bag Charm

BaubleBar

If your bag needs a few details to make it stand out, make sure you add this ombre bag charm to it. The Disney attachment is full of color and shine to make any bag or set of keys noticeable.