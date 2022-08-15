This TikTok Viral Silk Pillowcase With Over 10 Million Views Promises to Eliminate Acne In Two Weeks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Usually it’s the woman who wants to upgrade the bedding, but in a TikTok video that has gone viral with more than 10 million views and 1.6 million likes, it’s the man who is trying to convince his female partner to splurge on silk pillowcases. But instead of focusing on the luxuriousness, he takes another tactic and appeals to her in a very scientific and kind of brilliant way: He promises clear, acne-free skin.

To be fair, Silvi is the one promising to eliminate acne with its unique silk pillowcase. The brand claims its combination of mulberry silk treated with antibacterial silver ions results in “not your average silk pillowcase.” According to the company, antibacterial silver is a safe way to stop smell and bacterial spread. Silver ions bind to bacteria to prevent them from reproducing, naturally eliminating bacteria, resulting in fewer clogged pores and breakouts. Silvi’s pillowcase will eliminate 99.7 percent of bacteria linked to acne and topical skin concerns. Meanwhile, the silk’s proteins help maintain your skin’s moisture and collagen, which Silvi says is essential for treating acne and giving your skin a natural glow.

In the TikTok video, the man playing scientist cuts a swatch from his partner’s cotton pillowcase and a swatch from a Silvi pillowcase, and then puts each in a petri dish. The video then shows dark, gross spots appearing over days two to seven, but only on the cotton swatch while the Silvi swatch stays clear. When showing a close-up of the incredibly nasty looking cotton swatch with what looks like mold growing on it, the narrator says, “This is the bacteria that causes acne and clogged pores.”

It’s a compelling video, and his partner seems disgusted by what he shows her (and also a bit annoyed that he keeps interrupting her reading). We are certainly grossed out by what we see!

With 85 percent of the 2,177 reviews giving the Silvi pillowcase five stars, it’s no wonder it’s going viral. One shopper calls it “the GOAT of silk pillowcases.”

“I have been using silk pillowcases for years, I’ve tried them all!” the shopper explains. “From the most expensive to the more affordable — none of them come even close to the Silvi one! My skin has completely transformed and is now the clearest as it’s ever been! I’m beyond impressed! I will need to replace all my pillowcases with Silvi now!”

Silvi is available in standard and king sizes and in seven tranquil colors, ranging from basic white to rose gold to tie-dye. While it’s on the expensive side at $65 for the standard and $72 for the king size, the company offers a 100-night trial, so if for any reason you’re not loving your Silvi, you can send it back for a full refund plus return postage.

There’s also an exclusive offer for $5 off at checkout if you use the code TIKTOK. Clearer, acne-free skin could be just a few nights sleep away!