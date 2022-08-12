Birkenstock’s New Shearling Sandals Take Cozy to A New Level & They Come in 3 Perfect-for-Fall Colors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sandal season is here to stay, for good reason. They’re a breathable, comfortable, and stylish choice when it comes to an everyday pair. And chances are you already own a couple of this summer staple in your closet. Luckily, there’s a new excuse to add another sandal to your collection. Meet the strap sandal that’ll be your go-to pair for the fall season. Birkenstock does it again with their latest style that takes cozy to a whole new level. The beloved footwear brand reimagines its fan-favorite styles, the Madrid Big Buckle and Arizona Big Buckle, with a comfy twist. Now, you can shop these versions with a plush shearling lining.

The Madrid Big Buckle Shearling and Arizona Big Buckle Shearling sandals still come with their signature chunky straps and oversized buckle design. The genuine shearling is placed along the straps and the iconic contoured cork footbed. The best part? The silky soft material color coordinates with the entire shoe for a super fashionable look. The Madrid and Arizona designs both come in black, midnight, and olive color at $180 and $210, respectively. Although these Birkenstocks are a little pricey, they’re made with incredible comfort that’ll feel and look ridiculously good on your feet. So, get ready for fall with these new Birkenstocks that you’ll want to snag now.

Image: Birkenstock. Courtesy of Birkenstock.

Style and functionality go hand in hand with these Madrid Big Buckle Shearling in a midnight blue. It easily elevates any outfit choice while also feeling cozy with each step.

Image: Birkenstock. Courtesy of Birkenstock.

These Madrid sandals from Birkenstock are distinguished by their rich olive shade that definitely stands out in your shoe collection.

Image: Birkenstock. Courtesy of Birkenstock.

Any shoe in black always delivers an effortlessly chic look, especially these Arizona Big Buckle Shearling sandals.