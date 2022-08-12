Wacoal Is Having a Huge Sale on Its Cult-Favorite Bras for Big Busts — Here’s What to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Bra shopping isn’t any woman’s favorite activity, and if you have a bigger bust size, it can be downright frustrating. Many brands and bra styles only offer cup sizes up to D or DD, and that just doesn’t begin to cover it (er, them). And often when ample bosomed ladies do find bras in their size, they look more like an orthopedic medical brace than an attractive undergarment. Luckily, Wacoal is one place the busty among us can turn to to find flattering bras in sizes that go all the way up to an I cup (yes, I!), which is why the brand has developed a cult following. And right now, the retailer is offering a great sale on many styles perfect for breasts of all sizes.

Wacoal bras are known for their high-quality materials and cutting-edge technologies that offer excellent support to larger breasts. Plus, the company fits every cup size on real women, many times over the course of the development process, so their bras can be trusted for both fit and comfort.

We’ve rounded up three of the bras for big busts on sale right now at Wacoal — one for everyday wear, one for sports, and one sexier option for those occasions when you want to feel a little extra. And they are all a whopping 30 percent off right now, so don’t miss out on these great deals!

Comfort First T-Shirt Bra — $47.60 (Originally $68)

This wearable t-shirt bra is all about comfort. With soft memory foam cups that conform to your curves for a natural shape, a band that stretches and recovers so easily that it never pinches or rides up, and a flexible contour fabric that feels amazing, this is the ultimate everyday option. An underwire provides the needed support, and the open neckline is bonded for a smooth look under clothes. Three pretty yet neutral colors — Dawn Pink, Graphite, and Sedona Sage — are included in this 30 percent off sale.

Lindsey Sport Contour Underwire Bra — $50.40 (Originally $72)

Courtesy of Wacoal.

This sports bra with underwire offers maximum support against bounce for medium-impact activities. Breathable cups of spacer fabric offer full coverage, and the moisture-wicking fabric helps to keep skin dry. Convertible straps add versatility so you can wear under it any workout top, and the mesh detail on the cups and back matches the sporty look we see on the sports bras of our smaller-breasted friends. The classic Arctic Ice color is 30 percent off.

Halo Lace Underwire Bra — $38.50 (Originally $55)

Courtesy of Wacoal.

This lightweight lace underwire bra with unlined, seamless cups will support and flatter your natural curves. Mid coverage adds to this style’s sex appeal, while inner side slings in DDD and G cup sizes still offer that extra support bigger busts need. Strap width increases with larger cup sizes, and the straight back band on B, C, and D cup sizes transforms to a U-back band on DD, DDD, and G cup sizes. Fully adjustable straps convert to a racerback style with a J-hook. The sweet Fragrant Lilac color is 30 percent off.

Shop now, before these styles sell out!