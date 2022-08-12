Versed’s Newest Serum Delivers 4x the Hydration That Instantly Plumps & Eliminates Dry Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone deals with dehydrated skin no matter the season, but it’s especially rough in the winter. And with the cold temperatures in our near future, we’re going to need to stock up on a few hydrating products. But we’re not just talking about the typical skincare for dry skin. Lucky for you, we’ve found the latest solution to keep you moisturized all day long. Versed just dropped an ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid, the Moisture Maker. It instantly quenches the skin while also sealing in moisture. This nourishing serum will be your favorite staple since it leaves a silky soft, and bouncy finish at any time of the year. Don’t wait to try it out, because the TikTok-loved brand’s newest serum is bound to be a hit.

As mentioned before, the Moisture Maker is specially made to combat dryness. It’s all thanks to its blend of hyaluronic acid, peptides, and antioxidants that offers lasting hydration. But there’s one major ingredient that makes it a must-have in your routine compared to other moisturizers. The Versed serum includes a polyglutamic acid that acts as a moisture-binding agent and provides four times the hydration than hyaluronic acid.

Our favorite part, though, is that the hydrating formula is budget-friendly for such exceptional benefits. The serum is worth $20, making it easy to buy a few more if you fall in love with it.

It’s not just for those with a dry condition, but also works great for other types of skin. The lightweight serum delivers a smooth, plump, and healthy complexion that’s guaranteed to get loads of compliments.

So, snag Versed’s Moisture Maker right now to satisfy your skin’s thirst and skincare obsession.