Drew Barrymore-Approved Skincare Is Majorly Marked Down — Including This Beloved Retinol Set

Drew Barrymore‘s coveted glow is hard to miss. In fact, it’s constantly the center of attention and conversation from the red carpet to talk shows everywhere. Although the actress invests in some seriously good skincare, she also mixes in attainable finds. One brand Barrymore has shared before is Sunday Riley — she turns to their retinol sleeping night oil that smooths and fades signs of aging. And not only is the Drew Barrymore-approved retinol on sale, but it’s available in the travel kit that comes with another Sunday Riley best seller.

The Sunday Riley Mini Power Couple Travel Kit is one of the best products to have on hand to toss in your overnight bag for your next trip. It contains a mini Luna Retinol Sleeping Oil and a mini Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. The Good Genes treatment uses lactic acid to smooth away dead skin cells, which reveals a brighter and more radiant appearance. The retinol oil also works to improve complexions and “reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a more radiant-looking complexion,” according to the brand. And don’t worry that the retinol comes in an oil form. It won’t clog pores or cause breakouts.

Sunday Riley Mini Power Couple Travel Kit — 25% Off With Code CHEERS

Sunday Riley

Mini Power Couple Travel Kit $21.00, originally $28.00 Buy now Sign Up

Much like Barrymore, shoppers also love Sunday Riley’s products. One said, “Sunday Riley’s retinol “changed my skin.” They also said, “I was using a prescription retinol cream, and it made me break out. I decided to give this combo a try, and I am happy to report that the retinol product has not made me break out. I like the feel of it, along with the lactic acid (i layer them) at night. I’ve noticed a reduction in lines around my mouth. I have dry eyes, so I try to avoid the eye area as retinol can be irritating.”

“[It’s a] great duo,” another reviewer wrote before adding, “I love this duo for my nighttime regime. I have used the lactic acid for a while but had never tried the nighttime oil. This was a great entry-level price point to try it out — and I’m hooked!”

“These are my two favorite Sunday Riley products and staples in my nighttime routine, so this duo is perfect,” a final shopper dished. “I also love being able to travel with my favorite skincare products, so the sizes are perfect to throw in my carry-on.”

The Sunday Riley duo is a must-have in any skincare routine. You can snag it now while it’s 25 percent off. But hurry. This is sure to sell out fast!