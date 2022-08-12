The Internet Made Drew Barrymore Buy This Electric Lint Remover That ‘Makes Clothes Almost Look New Again’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are things more tedious than picking off the leftover fuzz or hair from the items you own. And it only gets worse over time without the proper tools. Chances are you’re accustomed to using the sticky lint roller that’s actually more aggravating than helpful. The whole process of peeling each sheet not only takes a long time, but also creates an immense amount of waste. That’s why, electric lint removers are the most efficient way to collect the fluff. But if you’re unsure which to purchase, then take advice from a celebrity that spends a decent amount of time trying new products. According to Drew Barrymore’s recent Instagram post, social media made her buy this rechargeable lint remover

— and for a good reason.

This travel-friendly lint remover lets you get shaving done carefully and quickly. It offers a better quality of shaving than other similar devices since it features three mesh sizes to get rid of different lint sizes. So, your fabric will look so smooth and freshly crisp afterward. This handy device suits most fabrics like wool or cotton to furniture fabric or plush toys. Best of all, you can save so much time with the rechargeable lint remover

. It charges fast and lasts for 90 minutes.

Rechargeable Lint Remover

Many reviewers raved about how well this fabric shaver is a lifesaver for their wardrobe, with one reviewer saying it “makes clothes almost look new again.”

Another reviewer added, “I saved a lot of my clothes from going in the trash because the fabric was so damaged, but it shaved all of it right off. I was really surprised [by] how well it works. […] It’s efficient and fast and makes those clothing fuzz balls disappear. It collects them in the bin below and emptying that is so easy. With this design, the collected lint balls up and drops out without having to run your finger around in it to collect it.”

Available at Amazon for $21, the “powerhouse of a shaver” comes in either sage green or dusty pink color. And looking for a new solution for pet hair? Barrymore is also a fan of the TikTok-loved ChomChom Pet Hair Remover that takes care of heavy-duty shedding.

So in those moments, you need to remove the bothersome fuzz, try this rechargeable lint remover. It’s guaranteed to make your items look as good as new.