Bethenny Frankel Loves This Cream ‘Trio to End All Trios’ That’s Basically the Cream Version of Tom Ford’s Iconic Palette

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Bethenny Frankel has found — yet again — another Holy Grail makeup item. This time, Frankel is raving about the Hourglass Illume Sheer Color Trio because it’s basically a cream version of her OG favorite compact.

“Let me show you what I found — the trio to end all trios,” Frankel said in a recent TikTok video. “Hourglass has this cream trio. This is like the Tom Ford powder one in cream. It’s got that same story going on. This is amazing. All you need is this.”

Frankel said she used to use the Tom Ford Soleil Afterglow Contouring Compact religiously, saying that she loved the peach version that appears to have been sent to the archives. But now that she’s interested in cream makeup, Frankel says the Illume Sheer Color Trio compact is a must-have for traveling.

The trio comes with a cream bronzer, blush, and highlighter that are specifically formulated to melt into the skin to give a dewy, natural finish. Each cream shade is sheer enough for those who prefer just a touch of color, but can be built up for a more impactful look.

You can use either your fingers or a brush to apply, and the formula is fragrance-free, vegan, and non-drying thanks to the lack of alcohol.

Hourglass Illume Sheer Color Trio

Image: Hourglass

One reviewer called it “magical,” writing, “This palette is one that I will continue to purchase. It’s perfect. Every shade is flattering and the formula just glides over without disrupting anything and while blurring all imperfections … Makeup won’t change your life but this will definitely change your makeup game!”

And it’s ideal for those who travel. Another reviewer wrote, “I’m absolutely thrilled! It’s incredibly thin. The packaging clips tight making it good for travel. Even the mirrors really high-quality. I can use every single shade in this pallet which is amazing. If they sold us in more colors I would buy another.”

Cream makeup lovers, this convenient and easy-to-use trio is made for you. And according to Frankel, it’s worth every penny.