Amazon Shoppers Are Impressed With the ‘Fast Results’ From This Under-$30 Thinning Hair Treatment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For those who struggle with thinning hair, your collection of hair growth products is probably growing out of control — however, the growing going on on your head may be lacking. But according to Amazon shoppers, there’s one product that’s currently changing the hair growth game. The ProBliva Rice Water Hair Growth Treatment

is a simple rice water spray, infused with caffeine and biotin, that is actually showing major results.

The treatment from ProBliva is inspired by the rice water rinses the Yao women, famous for their long locks, use to increase growth, strength, and shine. When sprayed directly on the scalp and ends, the caffeine and biotin improve growth at the root while the treatment’s rosemary and castor oil help improve hair luster.

ProBliva Rice Water Hair Growth Treatment

Image: ProBliva

Buy Now $24.90 Buy now Sign Up

And the leave-in spray works great for thinning hair or for fine hair that needs an extra boost of thickness.

“The ProBliva Rice Water Hair Spray is amazing!!! I have only been using it for a short time, but I see my hair growing and thickening around my edges where my hair was thinning,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I have been looking for a product that is not oily, and sprays easily, and this is it.”

Another reviewer wrote, “After Chemotherapy for cancer, my hair thinned out in both hair structure and hair amount. I have tried many different products to help in the last few years, but most did not live up to expectations … I cannot tell you how happy I am — in just the 2 weeks I have used this product, each strand of hair is thicker, my overall amount of hair has increased, and my hair is stronger and not as prone to breaking. My bangs had mostly completely stopped growing, but I was forced to get my bangs trimmed for the first time in over 2 years. This is 2 weeks of growth, I can’t WAIT to see the results with continued use.”

So if you’re fed up with trying new products and hoping for growth only to see no change at all, give the ProBliva rice water spray treatment a try and watch your hair grow longer, thicker, and stronger than ever before.