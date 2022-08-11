Shoppers Say These Matte Lipsticks ‘Don’t Transfer’ & You Can Get 12 for Under $10 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding your holy grail matte lipstick can make you feel like you’re ready to take on the world. But what if you found 12 holy grail lipsticks and the entire set is under $10? The UCANBE Velvet Matte Liquid Lipstick Set

is currently on sale for just $9.99, and according to the reviews, these lipsticks are long-wearing, easy to blend together to find your perfect shade, and smell like vanilla cookies.

The richly-pigmented lipsticks in the UCANBE set are 100% transfer-proof and will last for hours after application (even through meals). They’re also lightweight and have the perfect silky velvet finish.

The 12 shades in the set range from bright cherry red to dark plum, with various berry and rose shades in between. You can mix colors together on your lip to get a custom shade or wear the hue right from the tube. Reviewers say they can’t believe how flattering most of the colors are in this set.

UCANBE 12-Piece Velvet Matte Liquid Lipstick Set, originally $16.99

Image: UCANBE

“A lot of times when I buy a mixture of lip colors, it’s typically only one or two I can use in the pack,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “But I feel sexy in 80% of these colors. What’s even more awesome is that you can use some of the darker colors in the pack as a lip liner. YES! Plus they smell like cappuccino and don’t transfer! What is this sorcery?!”

Another reviewer wrote that, like many long-wearing lipsticks, these can get a bit sticky depending on the weather. But by simply applying a bit of translucent powder, you can mattify and dry the shade in just a few seconds.