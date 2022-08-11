Shoppers Love This Sponge Holder That ‘Gives You Soap on Demand’ & Eliminates Messy Countertops

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that cleaning dishes is everyone’s least favorite household task. Dirty dishes are already a hassle to deal with on a daily basis. The messy countertops and soaked clothes don’t make the chore any more appealing. But it’s necessary to do the dishes frequently in order to keep a clean home. Luckily, there are plenty of innovative kitchen gadgets to make life easier. And we’ve found a useful product to use while washing tableware. OXO’s Soap Dispensing Sponge Holder

offers easy access to dish soap with no mess. It gives you soap on demand with just one press. The one-handed device dispenses soap directly to a sponge while also featuring a spot to hold the sponge.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

OXO Soap Dispensing Sponge Holder

Image: OXO. Courtesy of OXO.

One reviewer vouched, saying, “how I never thought of this before, I don’t know. But this is the best soap dispenser I’ve ever had! What a simple but great idea. It keeps your sponge dry and gives you soap on demand right into the sponge. What could be better!”

The 2-in-1 gadget from OXO helps to reduce clutter on the counter, thanks to its compact design. It keeps your sponge dry and eliminates the crowding of bottles. The elevated sponge holder features a tray design to catch excess water while a refillable soap storage resides at the bottom.

Maybe it’s a tool that you don’t need immediately, but this $22 dispenser is definitely what you should use instead. It’s guaranteed to make you want to rethink replacing all your traditional kitchen essentials.

So, snag OXO’s Soap Dispensing Sponge Holde

r for your newest hack to keep your kitchen mess-free.