This New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Tarot Deck Is Already the #1 New Release on Amazon & It’s on Sale

While our bodies are deep in the summer swelter, our minds are already dreaming of crisp fall nights, cozy sweaters, and binge-watching Halloween movies. Of course, the classic 1993 film Hocus Pocus is a must-watch every year — and now we can pair that movie night with tarot reading sessions for all our family and friends thanks to the release of a brand-new deck inspired by the cult favorite. Plus, right now it’s 10 percent off!

The Hocus Pocus: the Official Tarot Deck and Guidebook lets both tarot enthusiasts and fans of the Sanderson Sisters alike bring a touch of witchcraft into their tarot practice. Featuring original illustrations of the witchy sisters, perfectly played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, and the wider world of Hocus Pocus, this deck matches characters from the film with tarot archetypes for a fun and fresh interpretation of a traditional tarot deck. Like the Hocus Pocus Advent Calendar, it’s a must-have for fans of the classic Halloween movie!

The deluxe set of 78 cards consists of both major and minor arcana, perfect for anyone beginning their tarot practice, as well as for experienced practitioners. Each card features a full-color illustration of a character from Hocus Pocus, including the Sanderson Sisters, the Dennisons, Ernie, Billie Butcherson and more. The set also includes a 128-page guidebook with explanations of each card’s meaning and simple spreads for easy readings, and everything is packaged in a decorative box.

Considering the enduring popularity of Hocus Pocus, it’s no surprise the deck is already the #1 release in tarot on Amazon. So, if you consider yourself an honorary Sanderson Sister, get your tarot deck today so you’ll be ready for all the spooky fun come Halloween. And maybe add the unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook, too, if you don’t have it already?

