These J. Lo-Approved Sunglasses Are on Sale & So Much More Affordable Than You’d Think

Even though Jennifer Lopez is already back from her romantic honeymoon, her looks are still just as show-stopping. Her casual chic flip-flops, floral dresses, and ballet flats are just a few items we want from her closet. Now, the superstar’s latest summertime accessory is about to be added to our carts too. Yesterday, J. Lo stepped out in Los Angeles sporting the trendiest-looking sunglasses yet. She wore Quay’s Chain Reaction sunglasses in hot pink to pair with her cozy tie-dye sweatsuit.

Lucky for you, her exact style is on sale and so much more affordable for you to snag a pair. The oversized sunnies are originally worth $150, but you can get them for $45 less during Quay’s major sale. However, the pink shade is only available as prescription sunglasses. Don’t worry, though, because the Chain Reaction glasses come in other colors that are also marked down.

Right now, Quay is offering the chance to stock up on a few stylish shades at such a great deal. Either get 20 percent off one frame or 30 percent off every two pairs or more. There are so many different shapes and types available that it’s guaranteed you’ll be obsessed with a couple.

But if there’s any to choose, the J.LO-approved Quay sunglasses are back in stock at such a great price. The non-prescription version of the shades is only $45 during Quay’s current sale. The Chain Reaction is also part of Quay’s Love Island collection, so these shades are definitely worth the hype.

Take advantage of Quay’s discounted sunglasses, so you can add new stunning ones into the mix. In the meanwhile, check out below the other Chain Reaction styles available.

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of black sunnies. The Chain Reaction’s oversized style delivers a glamorous flair that’ll get loads of compliments.

Bring a vintage vibe to every outing with this tortoise option of the Chain Reaction sunglasses.