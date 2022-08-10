Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You’d Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture item that caught our eye might just be the most elegant yet: a velvet barrel chair

no one would ever guess came from a discount warehouse retailer.

We were first alerted to the chairs by Instagram account @CostcoHotFinds. They found the Aiken Barrel Chairs in green velvet at their Costco for just $229. You can also find the chair online, in either a green or tan color, but it costs more than in-store.

Courtesy of Costco.

If you have a Costco membership (you can get one here), you should scurry to grab one of these gorgeous accent chairs before they sell out. But if they do, or if you aren’t a Costco member, we found some similarly stunning green velvet chairs on Amazon.

This tufted green velvet barrel chair has gold metal legs and comes with a matching ottoman. It’s got great reviews (4.6 out of 5 stars from 350+ ratings), and you can get the chair and ottoman together for $378.

Courtesy of Artechworks.

This tufted velvet shell chair is another, even more affordable option.

It comes in emerald, rose, or teal, and costs just $178. It also has great reviews.

Courtesy of Rivet Sheena.

Last but not least, yet another green velvet armchair, this one with green crossed legs and a smaller footprint that makes it ideal for smaller spaces.

Courtesy of Yaheetech.

Costco’s version is good, but if you can’t get your hands on their velvet accent chair, one of these affordable Amazon options ought to do the trick nicely.

