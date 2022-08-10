These De-puffing Patches Make Under Eyes ‘So Much Brighter’ in Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If our eyes are the windows to our souls, then puffy, dark circles under them are like flower boxes full of weeds — unsightly and sad! But sometimes no matter how much sleep you get, those under-eye bags just won’t go away. Whether you do need more rest, or your puffy eyes and dark circles are hereditary (it’s a thing!), shoppers have found a de-puffing patch that they swear works great and fast.

The Peace Out Puffy Eyes is a pack of biocellulose under-eye patches that help minimize the appearance of puffiness and dark circles in tired-looking eyes in just 15 minutes. Unlike other under-eye patches that just hydrate the skin’s surface, these soothing patches help awaken sleepy-looking eyes for a more fresh, revitalized glow and feel. They are soaked with caffeine to help reduce the appearance of puffiness in the under-eye area, while niacinamide (a form of vitamin B) helps brighten the look of dark circles. Finally, hyaluronic acid in the patches prevents skin dehydration by binding moisture to the skin and deeply rehydrating it.

To use, simply remove the patch from the pouch and then remove the top and bottom clear protective liners. After cleansing your face, place the patches onto the skin and adjust to fit comfortably under the eyes. Remove the patches after 15 minutes. Do not rinse, and pat excess serum into the skin.

After a 15-minute consumer study, 95% of participants said their skin looked smoother/brighter than when they started. Ninety percent said their under-eye circles/puffiness were less noticeable and that Peace Out Puffy Eyes works faster than anything that they‘ve tried before. (Remember that the results are temporary and require additional applications when required.)

“I have tried SO many eye pads/patches in the past and these, by far, are the BEST!” raves one shopper in her review whose enthusiasm for Peace Out Puffy Eyes is evident in her use of multiple exclamation points “They reduce puffiness and I have noticed that my under eyes are so much brighter!!! I use them every morning and am on auto delivery so I never miss a day!! I highly recommend these to anyone struggling with morning puffiness or dark circles.”

Another shopper is swooning over well Peace Out Puffy eyes works. “Love the cooling effect!” she wrote in her review. “Definitely see an immediate difference in the smoothness and texture of the skin around my eyes! It makes applying my makeup easy! Love these things!”