Celebrity Makeup Artist Bobbi Brown ‘Cannot Live Without’ This At-Home Root Touch-Up For Gray Hairs

Gray hair can definitely look chic at any age. No worries, though, if you’re not ready to venture into that territory. There are plenty of beauty products that can help conceal the gray strands, from hair serums to supplements. But we’ve found a quick fix to deal with graying hair, and it’s all thanks to a Celebrity Makeup Artist’s recommendation. The two-time beauty brand founder, Bobbi Brown, revealed via TikTok that there’s one product she’s obsessed with right now. DpHUE’s Root Touch Up Stick is Brown’s latest fave due to its natural coverage of gray hair that can be used on the go. “I cannot live without this. This is a root touch-up for those in between things,” she said. “They make really great at-home hair coloring for those of us, especially during the pandemic, but it really does help a lot.”

It’s no secret that everyone deals with gray hairs. Stress or age can cause your hair to shift shades, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be reversed. The Root Touch-Up Stick instantly conceals any silver strands whenever you need it the most. And you can save money with this root concealer instead of the frequent salon visits. It’s available for $28 at Sephora or Amazon . Best part? This Bobbi Brown-approved product stays on for a long time because it’s sweat resistant and won’t rub off until your next shampoo.

DpHUE’s Root Touch-Up Stick is designed as a double-ended stick that has a blending brush on one side and color on the other. The hair tool works perfectly for every hair color, with shades available in blonde, dark brown, medium brown, and red. One reviewer said, “I have so much gray hair, and the root touch-up stick in medium brown makes it all go away.”

“My grey roots come in pretty fast, and this has helped cover my grey until my next appointment. […]This product covers quickly and lasts till your next wash,” said another reviewer. “So remember, a little bit goes a long way. Also, know you can still feel like you have the product in your hair, but it doesn’t keep your hair from being movable.”

Many reviewers remarked that the DpHUE product was so easy to use, almost as if they were using a crayon. Its slanted stick design makes for easy application that goes on smoothly and leaves no sticky residue. All that’s needed is to blend in the formula and allow it to settle in for a few minutes before touching.

So, take Bobbi Brown’s advice and add the Root Touch-Up Stick to your cart right now.