Paula’s Choice Just Dropped a Firming Serum That Smooths Out Wrinkles on the Face and Neck — Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never too late to start preparing your skin to defend against signs of aging. There are various ways to age gracefully, whether it’s the latest skincare tool or beauty hack. And if you’re looking for a new trick, then you’re in luck. Paula’s Choice just dropped their latest serum to help you look the best at your age. The Phytoestrogen Elasticity Renewal Serum visibly firms and improves creping in the skin — but this Paula’s Choice product is different from other anti-defying serums. It fights signs of aging in the face and neck that are due to a loss of estrogen. So, the final results are firmness, elasticity, and a smoother texture.

Estrogen decline can result from various factors, but age is the most common case. It causes skin concerns such as creepy or inelastic texture along with a loss of volume and wrinkles. And now, those effects can be easily solved thanks to this restorative serum.

Paula’s Choice Phytoestrogen Elasticity Renewal Serum

Image: Paula’s Choice. Courtesy of Paula's Choice.

This wrinkle-fighting product is currently available at Paula’s Choice or Amazon for $48. It is a little pricey for an ounce, but the face serum’s effectiveness of it makes it worth the splurge. The unique formula is made from a blend of powerful antioxidants that help to deliver plump and supple skin. There are other ingredients that also restore hydration to the skin’s barrier.

The new elastic renewal serum from Paula’s Choice can be applied up to twice daily to the face and neck. However, make sure to apply SPF 30+ afterward if used during the day.

So, don’t wait to take care of your skin. Snag the Phytoestrogen Elasticity Renewal Serum now to rejuvenate it.