Shoppers Found a Booty-Sculpting Trick That Doesn’t Require Any Gym Time: ‘Goodbye Stretch Marks’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With so many schedules and events to keep up with as a busy mom, sometimes it’s tough to make it to the gym. No matter how early you get up, or if you throw your gym clothes on first thing in the morning, making it to a workout isn’t guaranteed. That’s where some of our favorite beauty products come in to help. If you need to lift and smooth your bum without spending a ton of hours in the gym, this clay mask is here to help — trust us on this one.

Body Blendz Booty Clay Mask is crafted with Australian white clay that slims, cools, and smooths. The formula includes artichoke extract, which is known for its fat-burning properties that assist in smoothing cellulite. There is also levan and caffeine that the brand says slims and lifts the booty. The mask also detoxifies skin thanks to the Australian white clay. “Australian White Clay helps to detoxify, soothe irritation, and improve the skin’s texture. While vitamin E, shea butter, macadamia oil, aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid ensures a soft-to-the-touch, moisturized booty,” the brand says.

The booty mask is just as easy to use as a typical face mask. All you have to do is massage the product into your skin and let it sit for five to ten minutes so that it can melt into your skin. Once the time is up, rinse the mask off with warm water. It’s recommended that you use the mask at least one to two times a week.

Body Blendz Booty Clay Mask

Body Blendz

Booty Clay Mask $39.99 Buy now Sign Up

One shopper wrote, “goodbye stretch marks, butt acne, blemishes, and hello fairer, softer, and tighter booty!”

Another reviewer confirmed that the mask works wonders on the skin quickly. “After using this mask once or twice, I started to notice an improvement on my skin. The product itself, however, smelled amazing and went on nicely and gave good results for me and my booty.” A second shopper also loved how fast the masks works and said, “I’ve been using this product for about a week, and I’m surprised it worked. I can feel the tightness of my skin.”

The booty mask also helps to reduce stretch marks too. A final five-star reviewer mentioned, “I love the way my skin feels after the scrub and mask. My booty looks smoother, and my stretch marks are not noticeable!”