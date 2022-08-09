Pumpkin Spice Food & Decor Has Landed at Target — Here’s What We’re Shopping

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The sweltering summer heat is almost over and my favorite time of the year is on its way: fall. Fall is the time when you can slow down a bit, wrap yourself in your favorite knit blanket and wrap your hands around your favorite mug of coffee. There are a few things that signal the start of fall, like the temperatures finally dropping, the leaf colors changing on trees and lighting your favorite spiced candles, but there’s one cue that fall is just around the corner that outweighs all of the others. And that is the start of pumpkin spice season at Target.

Once you start to see your favorite stores stocking orange packages, spiced flavors and scents, you know it’s time for the long-awaited holiday season. It seems each year pumpkin spice season arrives earlier and earlier and with good reason; the public just about demands it. Can you blame us? It’s a stressful world out there and mini luxuries like your favorite pumpkin spiced coffee creamer or $5 candle can really help you feel like you have your life together in trying circumstances.

This year, Target already has a hearty stock of pumpkin spice flavored items and home decor that you can get your hands on right now. Here are the top favorites that we’re shopping right now.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew

You don’t even have to wait for Starbucks to release its PSL in stores this year. Pick up this cold brew concentrate at Target and have the perfect mix of fall and summer seasons at your fingertips.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew $12.49

Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice

Even hot chocolate wants in on the pumpkin spice action this season. Pick up this eight-pack of pumpkin spice infused hot cocoa mix.

Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice $3.29

Pumpkin Spice Whipped Dairy Topping

If a regular pumpkin spice latte is too sweet for you, keep your coffee black and add this pumpkin spice infused whipped topping to the cup. It’s the perfect way to get a hint of fall flavor without being overbearing.

Pumpkin Spice Whipped Dairy Topping $3.39

Pumpkin ‘n Spice Soft & Chewy Dog Treats

Your dog is part of the family, so why not help them celebrate the start of fall alongside you? Pick up these pumpkin, peanut butter and cinnamon dog treats and they’ll love you forever.

Pumpkin 'n Spice Soft & Chewy Dog Treats $7.99

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Hurry because these will go quickly. Your favorite whole grain breakfast cereal just got into the fall spirit with this flavor and they’re sure to be a hit with your family.

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios $4.79

Glade 3-Wick Pumpkin Spice Candle

There are even a few home decor pumpkin spice items that are already available, like this three-wick scented candle from Glade.

Glade 3-Wick Pumpkin Spice Candle $7.39

Dunkin’ Donuts Pumpkin Spice Medium Roast Ground Coffee

You didn’t think Dunkin’ Donuts would forget about the pumpkin spice trend, did you? Before you pick up your favorite fall drink in-store, fill your home with the scent of pumpkin spice coffee ASAP.

Dunkin' Donuts Pumpkin Spice Medium Roast Ground Coffee $9.39

Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix

Just add milk to this hot cocoa mix that’s infused with fall pumpkin spice flavors.