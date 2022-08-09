This 4-Piece Makeup Set Includes the Highlighter Meghan Markle Reportedly Loves — & It’s On Sale Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What do Meghan Markle, Kourtney Kardashian, and Olivia Wilde have in common — besides fame, that is? Well, all are reportedly fans of the same cult-favorite beauty product: RMS Beauty’s Living Luminizer. And just for today, you can get this luminizing cream, along with three other products from the celeb-loved clean beauty brand, for an absolute steal.

The RMS Beauty ReEvolve Foundation 4-Piece Full Face Collection is featured on QVC as a Today’s Special Value deal and is priced to sell out — the 4-piece set is just $49.96. But let’s repeat: The deal is for today only.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

RMS Beauty ReEvolve Foundation 4-Piece Full Face Collection

RMS x QVC Courtesy of QVC.

RMS Beauty ReEvolve Foundation 4-Piece Full Face Collection $Originally $61 — Now $49.96 Buy now Sign Up

This RMS Beauty 4-Piece set has everything you need to create a pretty, simple “no makeup makeup” look — the brand’s brand-new ReEvolve Natural Finish foundation, Tinted Daily Lip Balm in an exclusive-to-QVC color, Straight Up Volumizing Peptide Mascara, and of course, RMS’s cult-favorite highlighting cream, Living Luminizer.

I got a chance to try the set — my first time using any RMS Beauty products — and I’m an official fan. I’m especially loving the mascara (which doesn’t irritate my eyes as a contact lens wearer, and doesn’t flake or leave my lashes feeling crunchy) and the Living Luminizer. These four items really have streamlined my morning makeup routine, and the Luminizer, especially, just gives my skin a beautiful glow without veering into disco ball territory. There’s no glitter or obvious sparkle; just a very pretty sheen.

Purchased separately, these four products would set you back $134 (and QVC normally sells the collection for $61), so to get everything for less than $50 is a great deal. Just don’t delay!