Sarah Jessica Parker’s Secret to Plump Under Eyes Is This Amazon Favorite That Has Nearly 10,000 Perfect Ratings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker has impressed us with her impeccable fashion looks since season one of Sex and The City. But that’s not all that the Carrie Bradshaw actor has made us pay attention to. The actress barely looks like she’s aged a day since episode 1 of SATC, and always seems to look alive and awake in every photo. We can chalk it up to a really excellent makeup artist, but we couldn’t help but wonder if it’s a skincare product that’s responsible for her plump under eyes. According to an interview with Glamour Magazine, Parker revealed her youthful-looking skin comes from tiny capsules

packed with hyaluronic acid.

RoC’s Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Night Serum Capsules

help Parker look awake and refreshed. “At night I use one of these packets, especially around my eyes. There’s this 24-hour hydration that I absolutely love,” she said. The actress is now an ambassador for RoC and loves incorporating their products into her skincare routine. The soft packets contain the perfect dose of hyaluronic acid your skin needs to be hydrated.

If you’re new to hyaluronic acid, here’s a quick recap: It’s a molecule that can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water. And, when included in skincare products, it locks that same moisture into the skin, which gives the appearance of plumper and firmer skin. The serum capsules also promise to also reduce wrinkles, lines, crow’s feet, and dark circles.

RoC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Night Serum Capsules

RoC

RoC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Night Serum Capsules $26.99

Shoppers also love this serum. When you scroll through the hundreds of five-star reviews, you can see all of the praises the tiny capsules have received. Customers can’t stop raving that they “work as advertised,” and how they are “the best.”

One reviewer said the Sarah Jessica Parker-approved serum is a “staple in my skin regimen,” and added, “I have been using this product for many years, and I still love it. It hydrates my skin and makes my wrinkles just that little less noticeable.”

The capsules also help to treat age spots, too. “I drive a convertible in the South, and yes, I know I should wear sunscreen but didn’t (I do now),” another wrote. “Anyway, I had gotten some rather large dark age spots on my face, and after using two bottles of this, they have drastically lightened up. Also, my wrinkles on my face have softened. I definitely look better: I signed up for the monthly plan.”

Finally, a shopper confirmed how easy it is to apply. “This product is making a difference in the look of my skin. My skin tone is more even, and the texture is smoother. Fine lines are diminishing. Now I’m hoping with continued use those deeper lines will soften. The scent is pleasant. I have decided I like the product in tube form better because I think in that kind of dispenser, I can feel assured that I got all of the product.”