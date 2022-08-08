Reviewers Swear This Under-the-Radar Stain Remover Is So Good It Even Gets Rid of Set-In Stains

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Oh, how we love our kiddos, fur babies, and spouses! But the messes they make? Not so much. Whether it’s a tiny tot getting more berries on his onesie than in his mouth, a teen tracking muddy footprints on the entry rug after her soccer tournament, or our significant other knocking over yet another a glass of red wine with their enthusiastic hand gestures, our homes can start to look more like an episode of “Hoarders” than the Magnolia Network design to which we aspire. Luckily, we’ve discovered a new universal stain remover that could be the answer to all our messy problems.

Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Treater is a no-nonsense stain remover that quickly treats all (yes — all) stains from clothes, bibs, carpets, auto, furniture, upholstery, and more. We’re talking both fresh and set-in stains made from fruit, baby food, juice, ketchup, ink, and even blood on clothes, toys, carpet, and more.

While fast-acting and strong for instant results on tough stains, this natural stain remover is safe to use around kids and pets. Its 100% biodegradable formula is free from harmful chemicals or dyes and is “Safer Choice” certified.

Courtesy of Miss Mouth’s.

Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater, 2 Pack $13.05 Buy now Sign Up

To use, simply clean any excess mess off with a towel or cloth. Then spray the stain, rub in and wait. Finally, wipe away moisture and rinse or wash as usual. Ta-da!

One Amazon shopper called it “liquid gold,” and said, “This spray is a miracle in a bottle. It gets EVERYTHING out. I’m on my second bottle, i absolutely love it. It’s fun watching the stain disappear in seconds. My only complaint is that the bottle is so small it doesn’t last.” Thank goodness Miss Mouth offers this in a two-pack!

Another shopper wrote in her review, “This stain remover is the absolute best. I saw people post about it on the Internet and decided to try it since I have two young kids that make giant messes on their clothes. It literally removes the stain in front of your eyes. My kid got raspberries in my off-white cardigan and it came out within seconds of me spraying this on my cardigan. I’ve used it so many times after and it works every single time. I will definitely be purchasing more when I run out.”

You heard it, folks! Don’t delay adding this miracle stain remover to your laundry and cleaning supplies — your anxiety over spills and messes is about to be alleviated as fast it as makes stains disappear.