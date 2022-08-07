Over 69,000 Shoppers Have ‘Revived’ Their Knives With This Easy-to-Use $9 Sharpening Tool

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Something we always postpone or avoid altogether is when our kitchen knives start to dull. We’re cooking all the time: needing to chop, slice, and dice different ingredients to make our recipes as perfect as can be. After time goes on, our knives can’t deal with the test of time. They get dull, and we’re left with trying to sharpen them ourselves (and fail), spend a lot to have someone sharpen them, or just buy a new set. But for only $9, that issue may change.

Nearly 70,000 Amazon shoppers have raved about an easy-to-use sharpening tool that has revived their knives that they didn’t think they could use again. Oh, and did we mention it’s only $9?

Courtesy of KitchenIQ KitchenIQ.

KitchenIQ 50009 Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener, Black $9.86, originally $11.22 on Amazon.com

The KitchenIQ 50009 Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener

is an easy-to-use tool that can help sharpen your dull or damaged knives in seconds. Both portable and easy-to-store, this tool is a staple for anyone who loves to cook daily but hates having to sharpen their knives.

Per the brand, all you have to do is slide the knife on one of the two slots, depending on what you’re looking for. Remember that it can take edge blades and serrated edge blades, but not scissors.

Also, per the top review on the tool, the bronze coloring on the coarse sharpener is not rust, it’s “brazing,” so don’t worry if you see that! Now, with nearly 70,000 reviews, shoppers can’t get enough of this handy sharpening tool.

One Amazon shopper said it “revived” their knives, saying, “This little sharpener works! Obviously not going to replicate professional sharpening, but for the interim, I tried it on all, and it really did improve the sharpness considerably from pairing to cleaver… Overall this really is a nice kitchen tool to have handy!”

Another shopper said it’s “easily” the best affordable knife sharpener, saying, “I’m just a home cook, but I was able to put a great sharp edge on my knives with a few pull-throughs. This sharpener is fantastic and sharpens knives fast as well.”

