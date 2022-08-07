This $20 Teeth Whitening Pen Set Is So Effective That Shoppers Can’t Stop Marveling Over the Before & After Pictures

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some people adore their smile, and some wish they could change it. While we believe every smile is gorgeous, our dental hygiene is still a top priority. Ever since we were little, we were told to brush our teeth twice a day, floss, and take care of our teeth to the fullest! In adulthood, we’re still trying. You can do everything right and still not have the teeth you’ve been working towards. It’s frustrating.

However, while looking through the Amazon sale section, we may have found the answer to this pesky problem. For only $20, you can snag two teeth whitening pens that people can’t stop buying multiple of after they see the before and after photos.

Courtesy of Venus Visage Venus Visage.

The Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen

is an effective, affordable, and painless tool that can help you achieve a whiter smile with consecutive use. With a minty flavor and travel-friendly packaging, this handy tool has helped thousands get their smile up to eight shades whiter. Since this comes in a two-pack, you and someone you love can work together on being more confident with your smile.

Per the brand, this pen is super easy to apply to your teeth. All you have to do is apply after you brush, floss, and dry your teeth. You twist the bottom clockwise until the gel is released and apply even strokes on each tooth, avoiding the gums. They also note not to eat or drink 30 minutes after you apply and to use twice daily!

With over 11,000 shoppers and primarily positive reviews, it’s no wonder so many swear by this for their teeth (even those with sensitive teeth!) One shopper said, “I really didn’t realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before… I would recommend this to anyone that wants to get their teeth whiter.”

Another shopper added that it’s “extremely easy to use. Completely effective in making your teeth white without much hassle… I am a daily tea drinker, and this is able to whiten my tea-stained teeth easily. I am 64 years old and am very interested in keeping my teeth in top shape. You won’t be disappointed in this product.”

