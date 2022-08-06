Customers Are Swapping Olaplex for This ‘Magic’ $7 Collagen Hair Treatment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we love, it’s collagen. And if there’s another, it’s our precious hair. A good hairstyle can really up the ante for any look, whether you’re dressing up or down. Despite years of heat damage and box dying, you can always revive your hair from the dead in some way. But it takes time to get Disney princess-level healthy hair. However, we found a holy grail product that thousands of Amazon shoppers can’t live without when it comes to revamping their hair.

Whether it be for extra shine, less frizz, or overall healthier hair, this little $7 bottle claims to do it all (and has shoppers switching to it over Olaplex).

The Elizavecca cer-100 collagen coating hair protein treatment

is a powerful hair treatment that includes many sought-after ingredients like Ceramide 3 and collagen for your silkiest, healthiest hair yet. This quick at-home treatment takes minutes to apply for revamping your damaged hair, detangling, and shining every strand. Now, if this sounds too good to be true, we understand: but also understand that over 30,000 Amazon shoppers swear by it.

Per the brand, it’s super easy to apply. All you have to do is apply it to the ends of your hair after you shampoo your still wet hair and rinse after five to 20 minutes.

Remember how we said many are loving this over Olaplex? That wasn’t an exaggeration. One shopper said it’s “better than Olaplex,” saying, “I’ve spent the big bucks on Olaplex and I’ve never felt as much of a difference in my hair as I have with this product… As soon as it was in my hair I felt the softness… t dried very smooth and not a lick of frizz. It made my hair so healthy looking, shiny, and easy to detangle. Will continue to use this.”

Another shopper said they couldn’t “live without it,” saying, “I’ve got dry hair – living at high altitude combined with sun and swim instructing in chlorine for years left me with frizzy, split, no-amount-of-conditioner-will-help hair. I use this with my normal conditioner once or twice a week for fifteen minutes – and wow. Even my boyfriend commented on how soft and nice my hair has been looking.”

