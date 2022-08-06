Kate Beckinsale’s Clean Complexion is Thanks to This $3 ‘Game-Changing’ Product With Nearly 14,000 Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since we laid our eyes on Kate Beckinsale, we’ve been dying to know what her skincare routine is really like. Not only did we find her go-to products, but we found out how she keeps her clean complexion on a budget. In a previous interview with the TODAY Show, the Underworld actress divulged her skincare must-haves, including one product she swears by that’s only $3 (and a sunscreen that Sofia Vergara approves of as well!) Beckinsale simply said, “I use Cetaphil soap, no kidding.”

You heard it here: Beckinsale adores the $3 soap you can buy in the snap of a finger! See why she and so many adore this soap for their sensitive skin.

The Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Bar

is a gentle yet powerful cleaning product that is both non-irritating and hypoallergenic. As the number one dermatologist-recommended facial skincare brand, it’s safe to say that there’s a good reason so many swear by this effective brand (especially their affordable soap!)

Now Beckinsale isn’t the only one who loves this soap because nearly 14,000 Amazon shoppers have raved about the Cetaphil staple. With nearly a full five-star rating on Amazon, now’s the time to get the beloved soap while it’s only $3.

One shopper said that this soap helped to clear their eczema, saying, “It’s been a game changer… Nonetheless, over the last several weeks, eczema has almost cleared. It no longer itches and is only visible if I look hard for it.”

Another shopper added that it’s “great for my eczema and for persons with sensitive skin.”

