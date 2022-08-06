Shoppers Have Been Buying Multiple Of This $10 Massage Tool for Battling Migraines

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it be a tension headache or a migraine, they can stop your life instantly, making you turn into a ball of pain that craves darkness and no sound. To put it bluntly, it sucks. Per Mayo Clinic, a migraine is “a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation,” and a tension headache is “mild to moderate pain that’s often described as feeling like a tight band around the head.” They’re tight and painful, and overall not a good time. We’ve tried so much to relieve the pain, investing in different products Amazon shoppers swear by.

Whether you get them or a friend is suffering from them, your migraine kit isn’t complete without this $10 multipurpose tool that Amazon shoppers have been buying multiple of for themselves and everyone they know.

FeelFree Sport Acupuncture Massage Tool $9.99 on Amazon.com

The Feelfree Acupuncture Pen-Deep Tissue Massage Tool

is a small, multifunctional tool that can help you relieve pressure and pain in multiple ways. Both easy-to-use and effective, this deep tissue tool can be used in both a sliding and pressing fashion, depending on the pain you’re feeling. You can slide this massager along your eyes, cheeks, and face to relieve pressure, including pressing on pressure points to relieve your tension headaches or migraines.

With nearly 1,500 reviews at 4.3 stars, this tool has grown a loyal following where people can find multiple uses out of them. One Amazon shopper said, “I use this to release tension, and it’s made very well and balanced. You may experience some discomfort when using it because you are able to get into those spots where your finger just can’t get. Just lighten the pressure and you will be fine. I ended up and purchased 8 of them. Great product.”

Another shopper said it was “life-changing” for wrinkles, lymphatic draining, and headaches, saying, “Feels amazing all over the body, great for draining sinuses and for helping with headaches! If you’re considering it, do it. You will not regret it. Make sure to use lotion and go in an upwards motion!!”