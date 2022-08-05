This Anthropologie Candle Brand That Shoppers Call ‘The Greatest Ever’ Is on Sale This Weekend Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re an avid candle collector, you most likely have a few favorite candle brands on hand. Some you’ve probably used for years, and others you may have just discovered. If you’re bored with your current selection of scents, you have to snag some Capri Blue candles. They’re loved by shoppers for their creative matte jars and delicious scents. And they’re on sale now at Anthropologie — only for the weekend!

Capri Blue’s candles have amazing scents that instantly fill your home. Their best fragrance that shoppers can’t get enough of is “volcano.” It has floral and fruity notes of oranges and limes. The candles also have an extensive burn life. The brand’s giant candles last for up to 125 hours. Most of Capri Blue’s products are affordable, but for this weekend only, you can get your favorite for up to 25 percent off at Anthropologie. Ahead, see a few of our favorite picks.

Capri Blue Volcano Matte Jar Candle in Latte — $28.80, originally $36.00

Whether you’re ready for cozy fall vibes right now, or you’re just getting ready for the season ahead, make sure you stock up on this candle that shoppers can’t get enough of. The luscious scents come in a beautiful matte jar that looks great with any decor. “I love the matte-finished blue volcano candles! I gave them out as gifts, and they were a hit! I love everything about the volcano candles. I bought eight for gifts this Christmas season and gave all but one as gifts!” a shopper said.

Matte Jar Candle $28.80

Capri Blue Giant Mercury Glass Jar Candle — $86.40, originally $108.00

Find yourself constantly restocking your candles? If “yes,” then opt for this larger version that burns for up to 125 hours. This giant jar contains Capri Blue’s fan-favorite scent, “volcano.” The fragrance has fruity and floral notes. You will also smell “sugared oranges, lemons, and limes, redolent with lightly exotic mountain greens,” the brand says.

Giant Mercury Glass Jar Candle $86.40

Capri Blue Candle Tin — $17.60, originally $22.00

Summer isn’t over yet, and if you’re hosting a dinner party anytime soon, you’re going to want to snag a few of these tins while they’re on sale. One shopper said, “I got the blue one cause I’ve been obsessed with this scent for a while now, and it makes your house smell so sweet! Love the smell and the container as well for more uses when the candle is done.”

Candle Tin $17.60

The sale only lasts through the weekend, so get a head start while you can — these candles are known to sell out fast!