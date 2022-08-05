TikTok Swears This Under-$13 ‘Filter in a Bottle’ Is Just as Good as Luxury Foundations

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Foundations are a dime a dozen and come in all shades and formulas. But when you’re in a constant rush trying to make it to work on time and managing your kids’ schedules, spending hours on makeup isn’t always an option. That’s you need a foundation that smooths, covers, and evens out your skin simultaneously. Don’t have one yet? TikTok swears that this viral foundation will leave you impressed — it’s just as good as luxury picks, and it leaves your skin looking like it has a real-life filter on it.

Makeup Revolution’s IRL Filter Longwear Foundation is taking over TikTok with its noticeable results. The foundation offers a medium to full, blendable coverage that leaves a gorgeous matte finish on your skin. It’s also oil-free and doesn’t leave that cakey appearance after you apply it. The formula also is breathable, so your pores don’t get clogged, even after wearing it for up to 16 hours. You’ll also find niacinamide in the ingredients. It reduces inflammation and redness, and minimizes the appearance of pores while, leaving the skin smooth and hydrated.

Makeup Revolution IRL Filter Longwear Foundation

Makeup Revolution

One reviewer wrote that the “filter” has “great coverage. Good range of colors, matching is quite easy. It has a lovely finish! Blends easily. Many say it’s full coverage, and I would agree. I simply use less and attain the medium coverage that I love. This brand, as a whole, is always on my radar.”

And, if you have oily skin and haven’t found the right foundation, another shopper says to give the foundation a chance. “Most foundations on my skin move. I wear matte primers & setting products ALWAYS. & my shin & oil can move things & cause shine. But this foundation doesn’t move! It controls my oil. I’m shocked by the reviews right now, because my oily face has loved this. I’ve used it at work a few times. I love it!”

A final foundation user called the formula “gorgeous,” and added, “I don’t know why there are bad reviews for this foundation! It is gorgeous! It’s full coverage without the weight. It has such a gorgeous skin-like finish. It reminds me if a good dupe to the NARS Light Reflecting Foundation or LYS Foundation.”