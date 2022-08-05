Gisele Bündchen’s Hack for Looking More Awake is This Moisturizing Cream Blush That Can Be Used on Lips & Cheeks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever wondered what it exactly takes to look like a supermodel? Well, there’s one simple answer to that universal question. Meet the blush that gives your complexion an instant, radiant glow. Gisele Bündchen recently told British Vogue that Beautycounter’s Cheeky Clean Cream Blush is always in her bag. “This is a little thing if you feel you’re looking tired. It’s very natural,” said Bündchen. “And you just put, you can put on your lips, you can put on your cheeks, and you have a little mirror in case you want to make sure there’s no food stuck in your teeth after you eat. It works. It’s good to have a little thing like that in your bag.” Since she cut coffee out of her life in her twenties, the fashion model uses this flattering blush to appear less tired. Her go-to shade is the ‘Truffle,’ a warm terracotta hue that costs $42. And there are other seven shades at the same price that effortlessly compliment both the cheek and lips.

The best part? The Cheeky Clean Creamblush is makeup and skincare in one. This versatile product moisturizes, soothes, and softens the face. It features moisturizing ingredients like squalane to leave a dewy, smooth appearance. The creamy texture makes for an easy application that’s also great for blending, whether you desire a soft or bold pop of color finish.

“This blush gives me a nice warm glow that is buildable and lasts all day,” said a reviewer. “The creamy texture sits nicely on my skin and offers just a bit of a dewy look- which I love! I can’t wait to try more shades!”

While another reviewer added, “I love how dewy it is on my skin, and it’s not heavy at all.”

So, give yourself a natural glow like Gisele Bündchen by adding Beautycounter’s Cheeky Clean Cream Blush to your cart right now.