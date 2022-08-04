Priyanka Chopra’s Secret to A Clean Complexion is This Gentle Cleanser That “Leaves Skin Soft, Clear, and Calm’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re always on the hunt for Hollywood’s favorite skincare products. Good skin is the basis of a glowing complexion, and celebrities know which products actually work for just that. And if you’ve built your regimen around celeb-loved products, then we’ve found another luxurious item to add to your arsenal. Recognized as a fan favorite among many A-listers, Augustinus Bader is definitely a brand you’ll want to try out. And there’s Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham, and Jennifer Aniston, just to name a few. But if you’re in the market for a quality face wash, Priyanka Chopra has also revealed to British Vogue that she uses The Cream Cleansing Gel in her evening routine. She noted that she really likes how the cleanser is super gentle. The actress also added that she favors the Rich Cream at night too, and many other celebrities love it as well.

Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel

Augustinus Bader’s The Cream Cleansing Gel gently cleanses and renews your skin to reveal a healthier complexion. Unlike other ones, this daily cleanser removes any dirt or makeup without drying or damaging the skin. One reviewer vouch for this, saying, “[it]leaves my face soft and clean without drying it out or making it feel tight.

Whereas another reviewer added, “The Cream Cleansing Gel cleans the skin thoroughly, yet it is very gentle on my highly allergic skin. It leaves the skin soft, clear, and calm. [It’s] a dream to use.”

The 30ml bottle is only worth $22, while you can get the 100ml at a price of $66. This skincare product may be a little pricey, but its potent ingredients make it worth the splurge. The Augustinus Bader face wash features soothing botanicals that also hydrate, smooth, minimize pores, firm, and reduce redness in one’s complexion.

“I have been using these products for four years now, and my skin just gets better and better,” said a reviewer. “I get compliments all the time, and everyone asks what my “secret” is. I make sure everyone knows how awesome these products are.”

The Cream Cleansing Gel gives you so much more than a simple wash. So, add Priyanka Chopra’s hack for clearer skin to your cart right now.