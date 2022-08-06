Tabitha Brown’s Target Home Collection Is Here & Prices Start at Just $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tabitha Brown is the multi-hyphenate vegan, actress, mom and designer who’s limited-edition Target collections sell out just as quickly as they drop. Earlier this year, Brown dropped her first fashion and accessories line at everyone’s favorite place to shop and now she’s coming out with her next collection — the Tabitha Brown for Target home collection — that’s all about decorating your most personal space.

Using Brown’s signature style of bright colors, cheerful sayings and dog lover-inspired designs, the home collection spans furniture, home decor, and stationary, so there’s something to pick up in every budget. The best part about this collection is how affordable it is with prices starting at just $5. Each piece is designed to completely transform a space in just a handful of dollars. From the dog-themed casted book ends that are just $20, to larger pieces like desk chairs that make any corner of your home exciting, there’s something for everyone. Sometimes the smallest treasures make the biggest difference when it comes to decorating a home.

The home decor, furniture and stationery collection launches Saturday Aug. 6, so make sure to scour the site now and build your cart because once this collection is gone, it’s gone for good. Happy shopping!

Lemon Desk Chair

This luxe chair features brass legs and a colorful pattern that spices up any room or corner of your home that’s been missing a pop of color.

Reusable Avocado Tote

Why wear a boring canvas tote when you can stand out with this green and yellow print avocado tote? At just $5, you can take a piece of the Tabitha Brown collection home on a budget.

Set of 2 Journals

Because all of your girl boss, empire moves should be nobody’s business but your own. Take notes during a meeting, plot out your dream life or just write a grocery list in these stylist lined journals.

Very Good Pet Bowl

Let your very good boy know how good he is with this stand-out water bowl or food bowl for your furry best friend.

Hello There Nesting Trays

This three-piece set is perfect for countertops, coffee tables or even on your desk for paperclips, pens or anything you need to be productive. The burst of color is a great way to add joy to your day.

Embossed Round Mirror

So many mirrors on the market are framed with neutral or brass colors, but what about those of us that live and breathe color? Add this pink embossed mirror to your entryway or bathroom for a burst of much-needed brightness.

Gold Dog Book Ends

How cute are these! Set them on either end of books as intended, or even place one on your kitchen shelf and another on your bedroom shelf for instant cuteness in every room.