The French Drugstore Skincare Brand That Angelina Jolie & Gwyneth Paltrow Swear By Is Having a Rare Site-Wide Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s rare that a drugstore product comes highly recommended by celebs like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kylie Jenner. But these three Hollywood titans (and more) can’t get enough of Avène, a French drugstore skincare brand that is currently running a rare site-wide 20% off sale when you purchase $65 worth of products.

And with so many good celeb-approved skincare treatments to choose from, you’ll have no trouble achieving those savings.

The Avène Thermal Spring Water is by far the most-loved product the brand has to offer. It’s used by Jolie, Paltrow, Irina Shayk, and Rita Ora to soothe irritated skin and give a quick refresh on a hot day.

Avène Thermal Spring Water

Image: Avène

The Thermal Spring Water spray’s neutral pH reduces sensitivity and restores skin balance and the naturally-occurring minerals improve skin texture and restore your skin’s barrier.

Kylie Jenner is a big fan of the Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, which can be used on hands, feet, lips, and more. This formula is packed with postbiotic restorative ingredients like C+ Restore, copper-zinc sulfate complex, and Avène Thermal Spring Water to soothe and protect skin while maintaining hydration.

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Image: Avène

Buy Now $28 Buy now Sign Up

It comes in two sizes (1.3 fl oz and 3.3 fl oz) and starts at $28. And because it’s so rich, a little can go a long way.

And with the summer sun still present, it’s important to make sure you’re stocked up on high-quality sunscreen. The Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense SPF 50+ is a lightweight formula that can be used every day and is approved by the National Eczema Association.

Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+

Image: Avène

Buy Now $34 Buy now Sign Up

This sunscreen won’t leave a white cast and is absorbed quickly into the skin, making it a great SPF to wear under makeup.

The celebs love Avène and you will, too. Take advantage of the 20% off site-wide sale before everything sells out.