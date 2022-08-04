The French Drugstore Skincare Brand That Angelina Jolie & Gwyneth Paltrow Swear By Is Having a Rare Site-Wide Sale

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
It’s rare that a drugstore product comes highly recommended by celebs like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kylie Jenner. But these three Hollywood titans (and more) can’t get enough of Avène, a French drugstore skincare brand that is currently running a rare site-wide 20% off sale when you purchase $65 worth of products.

And with so many good celeb-approved skincare treatments to choose from, you’ll have no trouble achieving those savings.

The Avène Thermal Spring Water is by far the most-loved product the brand has to offer. It’s used by Jolie, Paltrow, Irina Shayk, and Rita Ora to soothe irritated skin and give a quick refresh on a hot day.

The Thermal Spring Water spray’s neutral pH reduces sensitivity and restores skin balance and the naturally-occurring minerals improve skin texture and restore your skin’s barrier.

Kylie Jenner is a big fan of the Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, which can be used on hands, feet, lips, and more. This formula is packed with postbiotic restorative ingredients like C+ Restore, copper-zinc sulfate complex, and Avène Thermal Spring Water to soothe and protect skin while maintaining hydration.

It comes in two sizes (1.3 fl oz and 3.3 fl oz) and starts at $28. And because it’s so rich, a little can go a long way.

And with the summer sun still present, it’s important to make sure you’re stocked up on high-quality sunscreen. The Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense SPF 50+ is a lightweight formula that can be used every day and is approved by the National Eczema Association.

This sunscreen won’t leave a white cast and is absorbed quickly into the skin, making it a great SPF to wear under makeup.

The celebs love Avène and you will, too. Take advantage of the 20% off site-wide sale before everything sells out.

