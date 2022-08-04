Reviewers Say They Like This $15 Vegan Lip Balm More Than Dior’s $38 Lip Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sun, salt, and sweat can make your lips incredibly dry during the summer months, so carrying a reliable chapstick or lip balm with you at all times is a must. There’s a $15 lip balm making waves on Amazon at the moment, with some reviewers saying that it’s just as good (if not better) than Dior’s $38 Addict Lip Glow.

The Melixer Vegan Lip Balm

comes in 18 shades that subtly tint your lips while delivering much-needed hydrating to cracked lips. It’s a non-sticky, plant-based formula that uses agave rather than petroleum jelly to nourish the lips. The balm also contains shea butter, vitamin E, green tea seed oil, jojoba oil, and argan oil to deeply moisturize for hours on end.

Melixer Vegan Lip Balm

Image: Melixer

“I wanted a good lip balm that would keep my lips hydrated, not make them peel, give a nice tint, and not be sticky and gross after a few hours,” one five-star reviewer said. “I have tried many of them from Elf, Vaseline, Physicians formula, etc. [and] this one is the best. The color is light and goes on evenly, it lasts all day, I only need to reapply if I eat something. Best of all, it’s not sticky or goopy … The only other tinted lip balm I’ve liked this much was the Dior lip balm, which is lovely but too expensive to constantly repurchase.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I love this lip butter because it doesn’t have a strong flavor or odor but has a slight hint of lemon. It is not waxy or oily but soft and smooth. It lasts longer than my Burt’s Bees lip oil, glides on more smoothly than my Clinique Repairwear Intensive Lip Treatment, and doesn’t feel as sticky as my Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment.”

So if you’re in need of some serious hydration (and a pinch of color), Melixir may just be the secret formula you’re looking for.