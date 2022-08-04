Shoppers Are Already Calling Lululemon’s New Workout Sneakers ‘The Best All-in-One Shoe’ — Here’s Why

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, we need stylish workout gear to reach our fitness goals. It’s no secret that we feel good when we look good. So if buying new athleisure gives us that extra push, then so be it. Nowadays, there are plenty of brands that blend style and performance together for any type of exercise. And if you’ve been eyeing a few pieces, then we’ve found the latest fitness item to add to the list. Lululemon debuts their new workout sneaker that’s equipped for running and training. The Chargefeel Workout Shoe comes in two different versions that both come in so many stunning colors for a price of $148. One reviewer even called it the “best all-in-one shoe.” But run, don’t walk because these new workout sneakers are already running out fast at Lululemon.

Chargefeel Mid Women’s Workout Shoe

Image: Lululemon. Courtesy of Lululemon.

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe $148

The Chargefeel sneakers deliver incredible comfort and a loaded spring from start to finish. Designed specifically for a female shape, this Lululemon shoe has thick cushioning and feels like a second skin. And it’s all thanks to its advanced mesh material that delivers stretch, ventilation, and more all around the shoe.

Whereas the Chargefeel Mid Women’s Workout shoe features a sport mid-sock look, the Chargefeel Low Workout version does not. One reviewer loved the support of the Chargefeel Mid, saying, “I was nervous that the mid-top was going to be tight and irritate my ankles, but they are so breathable! The shoe feels very supportive yet not constricting. I’ve used them for running, training, gym, and leisure. For someone who wears runners 90% of the day, these are by far my favorites.”

But the low style still offers enough comfort and a secure structure. “[The Chargefeel Low Workout shoe] has just the right stability for HIIT and training workouts but also feels amazing on runs,” said a reviewer.

These performance sneakers from Lululemon are a great everyday choice for any activity. Whether it’s a low or high-impact exercise, the Chargefeel Women’s Workout choice’s got you covered.