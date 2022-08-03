J. LO’s ‘Overnight Facial in a Bottle’ Is Finally Back in Stock at Sephora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for a better way to exfoliate the skin on your face? Maybe face scrubs aren’t cut out for your skin, or your current cleanser is a bit too harsh. So, what’s the next best bet? A gentle cream, particularly one that’s said to feel like an “overnight facial in a bottle.” That Overnight Hustle from Jennifer Lopez’s beauty brand resurfaces, renews, and restores skin while you sleep. Even Lopez said, “I haven’t had to get a facial in months, maybe longer. And this is why.”

So, it’s no surprise that this top-rated product has been sold out at Sephora for a while. But now, it’s finally back in stock for you to try out its spa-like results. This resurfacing mask is worth $58, but don’t wait to add it to your cart. There’s a good chance the J.LO Beauty product will sell out again, especially with Lopez’s skin looking so radiant while on her honeymoon.

JLo Beauty That Overnight Hustle AHA + BHA Resurfacer

That Overnight Hustler is a nightly treatment that gently exfoliates and resurfaces. It features powerful ingredients like glycolic acid and lactic acid to reveal a brighter and smoother complexion.

Unlike before, this advanced treatment helps you wake up with glowing skin. The overnight treatment also locks in moisture for a plumper look, clears pores, and promotes collagen production to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

“I’m loving this product! I was concerned the richness would make me break out, but it hasn’t, and on top of that, I wake up with a dewy, moisturized face,” said a reviewer. “I recommend it if, like me, you want to keep wrinkles and dark spots at bay.”

Give yourself clearer skin without much work. Simply apply at night to achieve heathier-looking skin. Take a page from J.LO’s beauty hacks with That Overnight Hustle that’s in stock now.