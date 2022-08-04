Oprah-Loved Barefoot Dreams Makes the Perfect Cozy Fall Joggers & They’re on Sale at This Secret Store

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It doesn’t matter that The Oprah Winfrey Show ended more than 11 years ago — we still sometimes look at the clock and automatically think “Oooh, Oprah will be on soon!” Thankfully, the daytime goddess has stayed in touch via her magazine, TV specials (Meghan and Harry!), and so many other fabulous things. Speaking of, Oprah’s Favorite Things lists are still our survival guides for the holiday gift-giving season. If the Queen of TV likes it, we know we will, too!

That’s why we are stoked that QVC has a major sale on an item from one of Oprah’s favorite brands. She put the Barefoot Dreams Robe on her Favorite Things list in December 2021, and now the equally cozy and comfy Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Joggers are a whopping 30% off at QVC. Made of the same soft and cozy fabrics as the robe and available in a variety of gorgeous colors, we bet Oprah has a few of these joggers in her enviable closet!

These joggers, in all-season CozyChic Ultra Lite fabric, are way more comfy-cozy than your jeans, and they are the perfect item to stock up on in advance for your fall wardrobe. With rib-trimmed elastic leg openings and waistband, a drawstring waist, and front patch pockets, the fit is relaxed and generously cut for easy wearing style.

Here are three of our favorite colors to transition from late summer to fall.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Joggers, Sand Dune – Originally $130, now $87.98

You can totally wear white after Labor Day when it’s in the Sand Dune color of these lightweight joggers.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Joggers, Sand Dune – Originally $130, now $87.98

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Joggers, Smokey Green – Originally $130, now $87.98

You’ll be ready to peep some fall foliage in the Smokey Green hue of these cozy joggers.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Joggers, Smokey Green – Originally $130, now $87.98

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Joggers, Loden – Originally $130, now $87.98

This Loden color makes us ready to curl up by the fire of the season with a cup of cocoa in these neutral joggers.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Joggers, Loden – Originally $130, now $87.98

This brand doesn’t go on sale often so be sure to take advantage of these low prices while you can!