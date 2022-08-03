Walmart’s New Exclusive Haircare Line Is Perfect for Anyone Dealing With Damaged Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Almost nothing puts ladies in a bad mood faster than a bad hair day. When tresses behave and fall just the right way, however, women feel like they can slay anything that comes their way. And now there are even more styling tools, especially for women of color, in the arsenal thanks to Walmart and its new exclusive haircare line.

Walmart has introduced its MADAM by C.J. Walker haircare line, a new damage-defying Scalp to Strand System that includes 11 haircare products. Harnessing the power of proprietary technology to defy damage through visible repair, you simply follow the color codes through the three steps for a healthy scalp, stronger hair, and your favorite styling options. MADAM also boasts that it contains “no nasties,” meaning it is free of parabens, silicones, drying alcohol, mineral oil or sulfates.

MADAM is inspired by the intrepid spirit of Madam C.J. Walker, the first self-made female millionaire and a beauty empire founder. Originally named Sarah Breedlove, this ambitious and bold Black woman from the South started her own textured haircare brand – Madam C.J. Walker Wonderful Hair Grower – in 1906 and began a legacy under her new name. Walker was a maverick as she audaciously charted her own path forward, carving out opportunities for herself and her fellow Black women as a leader, activist, and philanthropist.

We picked four of the MADAM products that women of color can check out to ensure good hair days!

MADAM Wonderful Hair & Scalp Balm-to-Oil

The MADAM Wonderful Hair & Scalp Balm-to-Oil creates a protective barrier on the scalp to lock in moisture and instantly restore the strength, shine, softness and manageability of hair.

MADAM Revive & Reset Shampoo

The MADAM Revive & Reset Shampoo gently cleanses hair and scalp while removing buildup without stripping essential moisture.

MADAM Strengthen & Restore Conditioner

The MADAM Strengthen & Restore Conditioner helps repair damage, protect against split ends and reduce frizz. The product uses smart conditioning technology to deliver moisture where hair needs it most, leaving it soft, smooth and shiny.

MADAM Humidity Shield Styling Gel

The MADAM Humidity Shield Styling Gel is a flexible hold gel that locks out humidity and defines curls without all the flaking, crunching or weighing your hair down.