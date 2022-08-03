Ruggable Just Added a New Line of Washable Furniture That Is Perfect for Homes With Kids & Pets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

How many times has your kid (or husband) spilled his drink or your pet left a track of muddy paw prints, and you’ve exclaimed in frustration, “This is why we can’t have anything nice!” We feel you. And so does Ruggable, the rug brand that makes machine washable rugs to protect the sanity of moms everywhere, because the company has added a game-changer to its options: washable furniture.

Blending its quality craftsmanship and washable, life-proof designs, Ruggable has launched Levity washable chairs. With four distinct designs — Scandinavian Lounge, Scandinavian Dining, Classic Lounge, Classic Dining — available in 10 different color, there’s a chair fit for any decor style or palette.

Each chair is made with removable upholstery that is machine-washable and stain-resistant. The company touts that the waterproof fabric repels liquids and can withstand tough stains such as coffee, red wine, and even oil! An innovative attachment system allows for easy cover removal in minutes, so you can quickly throw the removable upholstery right into the washer and dryer. After just one wash, reattach the upholstery, and your chair looks brand new. Plus, the supportive cushions are comfy, too.

Levity Scandinavian Dining Chair

Always wanted an off-white dining chair but never dared to risk it? This Scandinavian dining chair with washable upholstery will empower you to go for it. The simple and modern frame is made of solid hardwood and will add that simply gorgeous Scandi style to your dining area.

Levity Scandinavian Dining Chair $199

Levity Scandinavian Lounge Chair

The washable Scandinavian Lounge Chair has a solid rubberwood frame with generous armrests and form-fitting memory foam cushion to cradle your body and offer support where you need it most.

Levity Scandinavian Lounge Chair $499

Levity Classic Dining Chair

The sleek silhouette of the Levity Classic Dining Chair will match a variety of dining tables while providing all the comfort you and your guests will need to enjoy a meal together.

Levity Classic Dining Chair $199

Levity Classic Lounge Chair

Settle into the Levity Classic Lounge Chair on movie night with a full bowl of buttery popcorn, knowing you can simply pop the fabric covers into the washing machine should any kernels escape.

Levity Classic Lounge Chair $659

Life gets messy, and Ruggable’s Levity washable chairs are here to let you sit back, relax, and not sweat the spills. With free shipping and a 30-day return guarantee, you’ve got nothing to lose — except stress!