Jennifer Aniston Wore These Affordable, Luxe-Looking Rings & They’re 25% Off Right Now

There’s no question that Jennifer Aniston has great taste, from her iconic hairstyles to her skincare essentials. Looking for trendy accessories to wear every day? Well, the Hollywood actress has got you covered on that as well. Aniston was spotted wearing luxurious-looking rings during her appearance on Ellen’s final show in late May. And we couldn’t take our eyes off of them, for a good reason. Not only do they look absolutely stunning, but these lavish rings are also more affordable than you’d think. Aniston wore BaubleBar’s Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring and Alice Cubic Zirconia Ring in clear along with the Maro Ring Set. These gold trinkets are all under $60 separately and are must-haves for your jewelry collection.

And many others had the same idea because these BaubleBar rings sold out right after the actress flaunted them. The good news, though? Now, these rings are back in stock and on sale. BaubleBar is offering 25 percent off sitewide with the code FF25 during their Friends & Family Event. But you only have this week to snag these glamorous pieces at marked-down prices. So before word get’s out again, add these Jennifer Aniston-loved BaubleBar rings to your cart ASAP.

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring – Clear

BaubleBar’s best-selling Alidia ring gets a complete makeover with the Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring. It features light-catching cubic zirconia stones that dazzle from every angle. Currently, it’s only $36, thanks to the fashion jewelry brand’s latest sale.

BaubleBar Alice Cubic Zirconia Ring – Clear

Opt for dainty pieces rather than going all out with bold accessories. The Alice Cubic Zirconia Ring still grabs all the attention, especially now that it’s 25 percent off.

Maro Ring Set

Give a girl jewelry on sale, and she’s guaranteed to stock up on a few. The Maro Ring set offers you two chunky rings that are the latest jewelry trend. Either pair together or stack with other rings, this Jennifer Aniston-approved set will look perfect on any hand.