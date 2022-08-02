The Beloved Coverage Stick From Mandy Moore’s Favorite Clean Beauty Brand Just Got a Major Upgrade — Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the surging temperatures outside, you most likely don’t want to layer on a ton of makeup right now. After all, who wants the heavy feeling of makeup sweating down your face, only to clog pores and leave your skin feeling overwhelmed? That’s where a product that feels like you’re wearing no makeup comes into play. Luckily, you don’t have to search far to find the perfect product. Merit Beauty’s new and improved The Minimalist — a perfecting complexion stick, will quickly become a staple in your beauty routine.

The Minimalist is a low maintenance product, with a high maintenance look and results. The packaging is the first thing you notice about the product. It’s sleek, easy to use, and displays Merit’s distinguished logo.

The Minimalist offers light to medium coverage that feels like you’re wearing no makeup at all. The formula contains unique ingredients like sea daffodil extract that smooths the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots. The easy coverage stick also has fatty acids that provide additional moisture that stays locked into the skin.

Just dab a few spots of the product on your skin and blend it in wiht your favorite beauty tool. It will leave your skin smooth and with a dewy look that lasts all day.

“The shade matches perfect, the finish looks fresh and blends into skin well,” One reviewer said. “Less is more with this tool — it’s between concealer and foundation. I also have acne-prone skin, and haven’t noticed any new breakouts. It tends to cover flare-ups and scarring well, too!”

Another shopper wrote, “great 2-in-1 product. Coverage is actually pretty good. It is buildable and lightweight. I am always trying to do my makeup quickly, and this product helps me shave down time in my routine.”