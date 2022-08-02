Shoppers Love This $30 Curling Wand That Creates the ‘Perfect Beach Waves’ In Minutes —& It’s on Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to achieving soft, beachy waves, it shouldn’t take multiple products and expensive wands to get the look. A good curling iron should be able to produce the best curls and waves without stress and taking up too much time. That’s where the best curling wands come in to help, and if you haven’t already landed on one that gets the job done, let us introduce you to this “perfect” iron

The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand

The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand

works on all hair types and lengths, thanks to its three-barrel design. The wand heats up fast, so you don’t add more styling time while waiting to use it. And, the best part? Since the wand has triple barrels, it curls strands faster than a traditional iron. According to the brand, “this triple barrel curling iron goes from 0 to 410F (210C) in just 60 seconds.”

The curling wand also

doesn’t leave hair frizzy and tangled after curling. Instead, it expertly creates soft waves that look like you just stepped off of a beach. The easy-to-clamp clip doesn’t pull or tangle hair, and it also eliminates hair getting stuck in the wand.

One shopper said that the curling iron is “perfect even on ethnic hair!” They also added, “literally obsessed with this item! It gives me the perfect beach waves, that last at least until the next day! So many compliments on my hair. It’s hard to have different hairstyles with layers in my hair and medium hair length, but this helps so much!!”

And, according to another five-star reviewer, the wand creates “easy waves in under an hour!” They also wrote, “Love the pretty color and how easy it was to use! I was able to get my whole head done in 45 min. You can change the heat depending on your texture or preference, and it’ll show you the current temperature while it’s heating up. It’s perfect for when you feel like adding volume to your hair without all the effort, it takes to curl with a regular iron. Get it, and you won’t regret it!”

A final shopper confirmed that the curling wand is great for teens, too. “I got this for my teen because “messy” hair is the thing right now. It didn’t take long at all for her to figure out the best temperature to use. It does get hot very quickly but haven’t burned our hair, thankfully. It is funny that as others have mentioned, the temperature is only in C. The cord is long and swivels perfectly! haven’t had a hair appliance with such perfection in length and ease of swivel before. “