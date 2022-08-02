Ina Garten’s Favorite Le Creuset Brand Just Dropped a Stunning New Collection Full of Fall Colors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re the type who loves to invest in heirloom pieces, then Le Creuset bakeware has probably been on your radar for quite some time. The Ina Garten-loved brand produces high-quality cast iron baking dishes that are meant to last a lifetime (and then some), and come in beautiful colors and patterns — including a brand new Olive Branch motif that transports you to the “sun-drenched fields of Provence,” as the Le Creuset website reads.

The Olive Branch Collection features three gorgeous autumn-colored pieces: a Le Creuset Signature soup pot, a braiser, a saucier, a Heritage rectangular casserole dish, a Heritage square casserole dish, and an olive oil cruet.

Olive Branch Collection Signature Soup Pot

Image: Le Creuset

The Signature Le Creuset cast iron soup pot helps your soups and pasta dishes come together in a snap thanks to even heat distribution and deep sides, perfect for simmering. The Olive Branch motif shines and is available in Artichaut green and Matte Cotton white.

Olive Branch Collection Braiser

Image: Le Creuset

The Braiser is designed to provide steady, even heat to large cuts of meat and dense veggies. But it can also be used for sautéing, shallow frying, steaming, and making casseroles. The Olive Branch Collection Braiser comes in four different colors including Marseilles and Indigo blues and a honey-toned Nectar color.

Olive Branch Collection Saucier

Image: Le Creuset

Your sauces will never taste better than they do when cooked in the Le Creuset Olive Branch Collection Saucier. It’s the perfect size for sauces, risotto, or sauteed vegetables, and it comes in this beautiful Matte Cotton finished. And like all Le Creuset cookware, you don’t have to season this pan and it can be put in the dishwasher.

Olive Branch Collection Olive Oil Cruet

Image: Le Creuset

Olive oil might be one of the most important ingredients to keep on hand in your kitchen, and now you can store it in style with Le Creuset’s Olive Branch Collection cruet. It comes in five nature-inspired colors and can hold 20 fluid ounces of that must-have liquid gold.

Olive Branch Collection Heritage Rectangular Casserole

Image: Le Creuset

Available in Marseilles, Indigo, Artichaut, Matte Cotton, and Nectar, the Le Creuset Olive Branch Collection Heritage Rectangular Casserole dish is the only dish you’ll need for all your casserole creations. It can also be used for dessert recipes, marinating meat, broiling fish, and any other recipe where you need a lot of space to cook and a tight-locking lid to keep moisture in.

Olive Branch Collection Heritage Square Casserole

Image: Le Creuset

For smaller casserole dishes, the Le Creuset Square Casserole dish in the Olive Branch Motif is the perfect fit. It can hold 2 to 3 servings of a casserole, dessert, or other dishes, and evenly distributes heat for a perfect result.

Invest in one or several of the Le Creuset Olive Branch Collection pieces to up your cooking game and add to your heirloom cookware collection.