Cameron Diaz loves a minimalist makeup look. That’s why it comes as no surprise her beauty routine is extremely simple. Diaz recently revealed she only uses two makeup products. And if you’re a huge fan, you know Diaz loves a bold red lip for the red carpet. She recently told The Strategist that she particularly loves the Merit Signature Lip. The actress mentions that she occasionally wears the orange-red lipstick shade, but her go-to is always a plum-like color. She added that her day-to-day hues in the Signature Lip are berry brown or soft berry — called L’Avenue and Fashion, respectively. This multi-shade lipstick is long-lasting, ultra-hydrating, and buildable with a soft satin finish.

For just $26, this celeb-loved lipstick gives your lips a flattering flush that feels so lightweight that you’ll forget it’s there. It’s both buildable and weightless, no matter how many additional layers are applied. One reviewer vouch, saying, “The texture of the lipsticks is so smooth, silky, hydrating, but I love how buildable they are.”

But Diaz’s favorite part? The Signature Lip lipstick locks in long-lasting moisture. “I have a terrible habit of licking my lipstick off, so nothing ever stays on my lips through the day. Actually, I don’t know any woman who can keep their lipstick on throughout the day. I think that’s folklore,” says the actress. “But it makes me feel better that this lipstick is clean since I’m reapplying it so much.”

Merit also claims this lipstick’s other ingredients help to minimize the appearance of fine lines and soothe lips. Customers rave that their “lips feel extra soft” and “super comfortable” while wearing it.

Luckily, the Signature Lip just restocked onsite in all its gorgeous shades. Hurry, though, because it won’t last long. The sheer lipstick is almost completely sold out at Sephora, so there’s only time until it’s out of stock again at Merit.

