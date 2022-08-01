When it comes to Birkenstocks, it’s hard not to want to snag a pair or two for yourself. And what’s not to love? The classic design makes the shoes great for any style and look, whether heading to the office or out to brunch. Plus, the slides are so comfortable most times, you don’t feel them on your feet. Thanks to their ever-growing popularity, a pair of Birkenstocks typically costs $110.00, but right now, you can get a pair for 25 percent off during the surprise Birkenstock sale HSN.

You can recognize a Birkenstock sandal from a mile away. The classic two-strap sending seen on most of the shoes is one of their defining qualities. If you’re new to Birkenstocks, shoppers love the Arizona style — it’s one of their best-selling designs and is sure to sell out during the sale. The brand also has slides with a thong strap and even bright prints that suit any style. You can shop the sale now until August 15th.

Ahead, see three of our favorite pairs of Birkenstocks. But hurry, all of them are at risk of selling out!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you'll love as much as we do. HSN is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Birkenstock Arizona Shiny Python Two-Strap Slide Sandal — $82.50, originally $110.00

If you love the classic look of Birkenstocks, you’re going to want to grab this pair. They have a two-strap design and come in a creamy, dusty blue hue, perfect for summer. There’s also a hint of gold in the python print to give the shoes a touch of extra detailing.

Birkenstock Arizona Printed Slide Sandal — $92.00, originally $115.00

Summer isn’t over just yet, and if you’re heading on vacation for one last trip or still taking advantage of every second at the pool, these Birkenstock slides deserve a spot in your closet. They have the classic cushioned heel, but the printed design makes them fun and flirty.

Birkenstock Gizeh Python Thong Comfort Sandal — $66.00, originally $110.00

Thong-cut sandals are some of the most comfortable ones to live in. They still provide support, style, and long-lasting wear. Gizeh Python Thong Comfort Sandal from Birkenstocks are sure to sell out fast, so make sure you add them to your cart ASAP.