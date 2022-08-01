The Styling Secret to Brooke Shields’ Iconic Eyebrows Is This Moisture-Rich Cleansing Balm That’s Under $50

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to the perfect eyebrows, there’s no better source than Brooke Shields. The actress is known for her natural, thick brows that have gotten acclaim throughout her over 40-year-long career. And if you’re wondering what she does to achieve her full brows, then you’re in luck. Brooke Shields recently revealed her latest styling secret for her iconic eyebrows to InStyle, and it’s something unexpected. She favors the True Botanicals Ginger Tumeric Cleansing Balm to smooth her brow for a glossy finish.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“What I started to do eyebrow hack-wise was take a little bit of the cleansing balm and put that on my eyebrows,” Shields told InStyle. “I brush them, and they don’t get crunchy, but [it] kind of glosses them up.”

True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm

Image: True Botanicals. Courtesy of True Botanicals.

No more stiff, crunchy eyebrows, thanks to Shields’ latest hack. For under $50, this cleansing balm hydrates the dry skin underneath the brows’ hair. This surprising method is not the only untraditional product that the actress prefers to apply to her brows. She also accordingly uses a sketching pencil

and a lash-enhancing serum

to complete her eyebrow look.

The Ginger Tumeric Balm

from True Botanicals does a lot more than revamping your brows. Referred to as feeling like a “spa treatment every night” by a reviewer, this cleanser exfoliates and nourishes the skin, so it’s left extremely smooth and soft. “[It’s] soothing, rinses off clean, [and] leaves your skin soft, not dry,” said a reviewer. “[The balm] shows blackheads who’s boss! Really love this.”

However, the Brooke Shields-approved balm’s primary purpose is to remove makeup, sunscreen, and dirt. The refreshing formula is great for sensitive skin and is pregnancy safe.

Brooke Shields knows best when it comes to eyebrow tricks. So, snag this Ginger Tumeric Cleansing Balm

that she swears by for her signature feature.